Veterans dug up a WWII bomber—in hopes of finding peace

With so little to work with, Montgomery asked Henderson, along with the gunners and radio operator, to go to the rear of the plane in the hope their weight would act as a counterbalance to help keep the plane’s nose up. From the navigator he obtained a bearing for the approved corridor for returning to England. Using just the one rudder and one elevator, he and co-pilot Crowther set a course for home and successfully followed it for nearly two hours. “We managed to stay in the vicinity of the formation, but of course much lower, until the French coast was reached,” Henderson recalled. It was a remarkable feat of airmanship.

But over the waters of the English Channel things began to unravel. As the chalky Sussex coast drew near, Crowther spoke on the intercom and told the men in the rear of the plane to prepare to bail out. It was the first indication, said Henderson, that they might not make it. By then whatever was happening in the cockpit was happening fast. Only a moment after telling them to prepare, Crowther gave the order to bail. Six men went out the camera hatch in the tail; the navigator went out the nose. Only the pilot, co-pilot, and the flight engineer, 19-year-old Sergeant John Holoka, remained aboard.

"Rough day"

“It came in from that direction, over those trees,” says 57-year-old James Sellers, the third-generation owner of the farm on which the American bomber crashed all those years ago. “It was about nine o’clock in the evening. My father was a child at the time. He was just getting ready for bed when all of a sudden he heard the screaming engines of a plane in a power dive followed by a ground-shaking explosion.”

The plane slammed to earth next to the Sellers’ chicken coop, not much more than a hundred yards from the farmhouse. “It came in nearly vertically,” says Sellers. “There was almost nothing left of it, just five smoldering craters in a line, four engines and the fuselage, a perfect cross-section of the plane.”

Police located and identified the body of the co-pilot, and Sellers’ grandfather found and buried body fragments of the other men. The craters continued to burn underground for another 10 days, the 5,000 rounds of .50 calibre ammunition the bomber carried popping like fireworks all the while. The seven men who baled out were swiftly returned to duty, flying yet more missions over France. Those were hard times, and they were hard men. Henderson, the bombardier whose eyewitness account of the crash formed part of the official Missing Air Crew Report, concluded his statement with two terse words: “Rough day.”

Life and the war moved on. Afterwards the body of the co-pilot, Crowther, was repatriated to America and the names of 2nd Lieutenant William Montgomery and Tech Sergeant John Holoka Jr. were added to the Wall of the Missing, a monument at the American Military Cemetery in Cambridge, England, commemorating those whose remains were never found.