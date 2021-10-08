'Magic' mirror in Elizabethan court has mystical Aztec origin

Tales abound of Dee’s occult exploits, including his practice of skrying, or conjuring angels and spirits through clairvoyant tools such as crystals and mirrors. This particular “spirit mirror,” attested in the 1650s as part of John Dee’s skyring collection, was eventually purchased in the 1700s by the writer Horace Walpole, who believed it belonged to the English Renaissance polymath and was used by him in magical rituals.

The mirror was purchased by the British Museum in the late 1800s and is currently on display in museum’s Enlightenment Gallery.

Researchers used a portable x-ray fluorescence scanner to examine John Dee’s mirror, as well as three other obsidian objects—two almost-identical circular mirrors and a polished rectangular slab—acquired by the British Museum from collectors in Mexico in the 1800s.

Because chemical elements glow differently under x-rays, the scanner was able to determine a geochemical “fingerprint” for each obsidian object based on the proportions of titanium, iron, strontium, and other substances each contained. The results show the obsidian in John Dee’s mirror and one of the other mirrors could only have come from the Pachuca region of central Mexico. The other mirror and the obsidian slab, likely a portable altar, came from the Ucareo region, about 150 miles farther west.