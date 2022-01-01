How these Japanese prayer plaques became symbols of hope

On New Year’s Day especially, prayers pile up at Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples throughout Japan. Written on wooden plaques, called ema, these wishes float to the heavens.

“Find me. Love Me. Marry me,” reads one plaque signed by TXQ, addressed to “Mr Right” and left at Kyoto’s Jishu Jinja shrine, which is dedicated to Okuninushi-no-mikoto, the Japanese god of matchmaking.

“Pray for a happy and healthy baby to arrive in our family soon,” write Andy and Suri on an ema at Osaka’s Hozenji Temple, which pays homage to Fudo Myoo, one of Japan’s five guardians of Buddhism.

For more than a millennium, Japanese people have used these plaques to ask the gods for love, wealth, long life, or academic success. In the past two years, a fresh ema plea has emerged: protection from COVID-19.

Many ema are now adorned by messages about the pandemic, or by images of Amabie, a supernatural being that wards off plagues in Japanese folklore. Nara’s Kasuga Taisha shrine even sells anti-coronavirus ema decorated by cartoon characters.