How physical greetings evolved – and post-pandemic, how they’re likely to change

As with most human behaviour, there are pragmatic roots to the gesture. Waving or extending an empty right hand proves you’re not concealing a weapon; shaking a stranger’s hands would dislodge a knife hidden up a sleeve. Some historians suggest shaking hands later became universally popular thanks to the influence of 17th Century Quakers, who deemed it a more egalitarian alternative to doffing a hat or bowing. Estimates vary, but an oft-quoted figure is that most of us will shake hands around 15,000 times during our lifetime.

“The beautiful thing about the handshake is that it’s so egalitarian,” says Ella Al-Shamahi, an anthropologist, National Geographic Explorer and author of The Handshake: A Gripping History. “If you think about the middle ages in Europe there were so many hierarchical greetings, – because the society was really hierarchical, and sexist. And as democracy is on the rise, and gender equality is on the rise, you see those other greetings like the curtsey and the bowing and the kissing on the hand are falling by the wayside. The only ones that remain are these really egalitarian ones. The handshake is so wonderful as it’s about reciprocity – it’s a mirror image of yourself.”

But even this simple gesture has spawned dozens of modern variations, ranging from the diagonal hand clasp, the fist bump and the high five, to the double handshake or the elbow grasp. Then there are a variety of ‘secret’ handshakes employed by organisations such as the Freemasons.

Then come the hugs and the kisses, which is where Britons so often find themselves out of their comfort zone. While the all-embracing hug stems from our childhood need for parental warmth and emotion, the swifter patting of the back may originally have been a subtle form of frisking to check guests weren’t hiding weapons behind their backs.