These are some of the world’s most spectacular Viking artefacts

RELATIVE to their lingering influence, reputation for violent conquest and charismatic persona, archaeologists aren’t exactly drowning in Viking artefacts. We can all summon an image of the curly-ended longships, the shields and battle garb – but many of the visuals we append to this much mythologised way are based on a few knockout pieces, scattered clues, and many smaller fragments.

The Scandinavian raiders’ territory-grabbing interlude in history – chronicled in new National Geographic documentary series Vikings: The Rise and Fall – lasted a little less than three centuries, from 793 to 1066, with Scandinavian control clinging on across the Scottish Hebrides until 1266. But given they were influenced by cultures before and informed those after, finding an artefact that genuinely adds to the picture of the Vikings and their extraordinary exploits can be tricky. After all, being a Viking was a way of life – not simply a title bestowed by the intersection of nationality and time.

Here are a few of the objects that survived the Vikings and have made it this far through the centuries – all of them instrumental in building a picture of legendary people.

Ulfberht sword

Not a single relic but rather a breed of advanced weapon – emblazoned with the word +VLFBERH+T like a designer brand – this particular accessory was notable for the technology that made it. Far from your average sword, the Ulfberht is thought to have been manufactured between the 9th and 11th centuries. Made from a highly pure alloy forged with large amounts of carbon, the material took great skill to work with and required fierce heat to make. This was generated in a blacksmith’s furnace known as a crucible. The resulting weapon, made of ‘crucible steel,’ gained its legendary chops for being super-light but supernaturally strong – and a prized asset for a warrior.