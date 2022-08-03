In Polynesia, tattoos are more than skin deep

While it’s acceptable as a traveller to be inspired by something, it helps to have a connection to the design you ultimately choose—after all, you’ll be living with it for the foreseeable future. It should be a representation of your individual journey and accomplishments.

“Every tattoo I have took me three years—from the time I started thinking about it, to the time it took to find the right artist, to talking with that artist about the symbolism behind it,” says Tahiarii Yoram Pariente, a Polynesian cultural advisor and conservator based on Raʻiātea. “The pain and symbolism in the act of the tattoo is very internal, and what you see isn’t necessarily what you get. People don’t automatically understand your story just by looking at your tattoo. It’s only the outside cover of the book that makes up the whole person.”

Being intentional

When people understand that there’s always a meaning and story behind Polynesian tattoos, Samuela believes they spend more time thinking about what they want and how they want to memorialise their journey. “Tattoos are part of our lives. It’s cultural, and not fashion,” he says. “I’ve always been interested in sharing the traditional art of tatau with other people.”

As with many things to consider as a visitor in a destination, it ultimately comes down to respecting the wishes of the Indigenous people. Many of these cultures are alive and thriving. If they believe that elements of their art should be left alone, that feeling warrants respect.

“People don’t realise the primary difference between traditional tattoo and modern tattooing is that within traditional cultures, it was a mark of conformity to one’s cultural norms,” says Allen. “This is quite different than in Western culture, where a tattoo generally marks individuality.”

While tattoo artists advise care and consideration in choosing how to commemorate your personal story, they encourage travellers to not lose interest. Tata stresses the positivity in being curious and sensitive to tatau’s traditional origins. “Don’t be afraid of tattoos,” he says. “I think it’s an honour to share my culture with others, and it’s in a way that carries my culture throughout the world.”

Back in Samuela’s studio, a gecko runs in sporadic bursts along the wall and a curious horse sticks its head in the open window. I gaze at the fresh symbol on my leg. To a stranger, the undulating symbol in black may appear merely as a beautiful design. To me, it tells an important tale of my life: my connection to water and voyaging, as well as my work as a writer sharing stories of people and places.

The Polynesian culture, and its place in the tale your tattoos tell, becomes an enduring part of you. “You’re born naked with nothing. During your life you accumulate memories, and eventually when you die, you let everything go,” says Pariente. “The one thing you acquire during your lifetime that goes with you after you die is your tattoos.”

“What you see on the skin is a byproduct of the tattoo—it’s the skin you make. You carve the story of your life into your skin,” adds Pariente. “It’s a little bit of eternity.”