A master of the grandfather clock reveals time's hidden history

Jeffery himself comes from a family of skilled tradesmen. One of his grandfathers was a master blacksmith; the other was a carpenter. His father was a military engineer with a background in physics. “It’s not a coincidence,” Jeffery says. “Here I am.”

In his more than four decades on the job, Jeffery has repaired thousands of clocks—from the common (grandfather clocks, cuckoo clocks) to the complex or strange (ships’ clocks, urn clocks). His work is largely analogue, relying on gears, weights, and moving metal pieces. In boxes of old clock parts delivered to him by people cleaning out their homes, he has found relics of bygone eras: the original Slinky, a clay pipe, a handful of bullets from the Civil War.

His work forms part of an occasional National Geographic series featuring individuals who have become “Masters of their Craft:” A Pennsylvania clockmaker, a Colombian filigree jeweller, a sailor trained in the ancient tradition of Polynesian wayfinding. Wherever they may be, with or without public recognition, they are not only focused, learned experts, but often also repositories of culture and history, with insights into how we live.

Jeffery is a horologist: someone whose work deals with the measurement of time. His workspace sits at the entrance to a labyrinth of dusty backrooms stuffed with tools and machines and cabinets. On this afternoon in late June, there were curved glass covers, dial faces marked with roman numerals, and tall gold-coloured pendulums. Jeffery opened and closed dozens of little drawers, showing springs, nuts, and screws—as well as hour- and minute-hands, thumb-sized wooden cuckoo birds, and metal gears of all kinds.

It is striking that most of a clockmaker’s work is spent focused on parts so small, in the service of something so big as keeping time. For a mechanical clock to function with any kind of accuracy, all of these tiny parts must work together in perfect synchronicity. And the ubiquity of these precision timekeeping devices has fundamentally revolutionised the way we work and live.

“Just look around your house,” Jeffery says. Most of us have a clock on the stove, a clock on the microwave, a clock on the coffee maker. We keep clocks in our bedrooms, clocks on our wrists, clocks in our pockets. “Imagine a world where the average household only had one.”

Or none.

History of telling time

Until relatively recently, time in the non-clock world was delineated not by hours and minutes but by natural events. When people were hungry, they ate; when people were tired, they slept. Especially in rural areas, animals—like the crowing rooster or the croaking frog—helped move those processes along, as did the sun and the stars, when the skies were clear. Some early clocks also reflected these natural rhythms: sundials in Ancient Rome and Greece, for example, and water clocks in East Asia. But they were far from precise.

The ancient Egyptians were among the first to divide each day into 12 segments for daylight and 12 segments for dark. This meant that the “hours” lengthened or shortened with the seasons. In European cities—especially in colder, northern climates where the winter sun only shines for a few (often-cloudy) hours per day—more creative rules sometimes had to be established. In 14th century Paris, for instance, a tanner’s workday began when it was light enough to recognise a familiar face in the street, and ended once it was too dark to tell two similar-looking coins apart by sight.

Though Europe was far behind China and the Islamic world in terms of science and technological innovation during the Middle Ages, it is hardly surprising that the first mechanical clocks were invented there in the 14th century, writes David Landes in his landmark book on timekeeping, Revolution in Time. One big reason for the division of the day into equal, set hours was religion, Landes says. For Western practices of Christianity, prayer occurred in groups and at fixed times—time stamps that would come to be known as the “canonical hours”—marked by the ringing of monastic bells.

In Europe, the monastic bells increasingly regulated everyday activity in nearby cities and towns. Much of our modern clock nomenclature is rooted in these religious times, such as “noon” (from the Old English nōn, the ninth hour from sunrise) and “hour” (from the Old French hore, one-twelfth of a day). And if religion pushed the division of the day into even-spaced hours, it was work and business that brought about a need for further development and ubiquity of mechanical clocks—with ever-greater precision, and huge implications for everyday life.