Exclusive: See rare photos of Queen Elizabeth II from National Geographic's archives
Queen Elizabeth II attends a government celebration in Winnipeg, Canada, in 1970. Canada didn’t gain independence from Britain until 1982. At the height of the British empire, it was estimated that 1 in 4 people was a British subject. During her reign, the British territories shrunk from 70 to 16 countries.
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor sat on an ancient throne, her eyes downcast. Moments before, the 27-year-old woman had been clad in white. Now, she was Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth realms—shoulders wrapped in golden cloth, hands clasping jewelled sceptres and head heavy with a crown. Cries of “God save the Queen!” echoed throughout Westminster Abbey as silver trumpets blared.
At the June 1953 coronation, no one could have guessed Queen Elizabeth II’s reign would last a record-breaking 70 years. But the significance of the elaborate ceremony was not lost on veteran photographer James Jarché. Using a Leica camera loaded with Kodachrome film, he documented every moment of the age-old ritual, then rushed the undeveloped images to the National Geographic Society’s Washington D.C. headquarters via special air courier.
The results galvanised National Geographic editors, who dropped other coverage in their September 1953 issue to make room for the stunning colour photos, alongside classic Nat Geo takes on everything from the bunting that filled a still war-scarred London to the British-bred silkworms responsible for the queen’s sumptuous regalia.
Letters poured in from around the world, begging for extra copies as keepsakes and gifts. It was “the greatest colour story of a lifetime,” photo editor Kip Ross told Jarché.
And National Geographic was there to capture every step of her lifetime. Its world-class photographers documented the demure new Queen, chronicled the official appearances of the self-possessed public figure, and offered rare glimpses of the private life Elizabeth guarded so carefully.
Fashions, borders, communication, public mores—all experienced seismic shifts during Elizabeth’s years as Queen. Here is Elizabeth II as National Geographic saw her: gracious, determined, curious, confident, and long-lived.
Queen Elizabeth II is crowned Queen by the archbishop at the age of 25 in Westminster Abbey in London, England, on June 2, 1953.
Queen Elizabeth II sits in a car with her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on their way to visit to Higham Ferrers, a small town outside Northampton, England, on July 9, 1965.
U.S. President Gerald Ford speaks to a crowd with Queen Elizabeth II beside him at the White House in Washington, D.C. The president and First Lady hosted a White House dinner in honour of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on July 7, 1976. The visit by the Queen was part of the celebration of the bicentennial of the American Revolution.
Queen Elizabeth II addresses wigged members of the House of Lords as she opens Parliament in 1960. Queen Elizabeth has opened parliament every year of her reign except for 1959 and 1963 when she was pregnant, and in 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip Mountbatten, disembark from a wooden yacht in Suva, Fiji. They arrived in Fiji, then an English colony, on December 17, 1953, shortly after she became Queen.
Queen Elizabeth II drives herself to a Sunday church service around 1979. Despite not having a driver's licence, the Queen has always enjoyed driving herself and continued this practice even after a health scare in November 2021. She learned how to drive and trained as a mechanic in the Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945 during WWII. She was the first female member of the British Royal Family to serve in the military.
The Royal Family stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the close of the Trooping the Colour procession to honour the Queen's official birthday. Queen Elizabeth II stands with her husband, Prince Philip, and her son, Prince Charles. They are wearing uniforms of the Welsh Guard (red coats with blue sashes) and royal medals. Accompanying the uniformed trio are other members of the Royal Family, including: the Queen Mother; Prince William of Wales, held by his father, Prince Charles; Princess Margaret, the Queen's sister; Prince Andrew, standing in the doorway wearing a dark suit; Michael, Duchess of Kent, standing next to Princess Diana; and three unidentified children.