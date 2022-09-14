Go inside China's Forbidden City—domain of the emperor and his court for nearly 500 years

The emperor’s private rooms are located in the Inner Court, at the north end; besides himself, only women and eunuchs were permitted access. State rooms, where the emperor granted audiences and did official work with his ministers, are to the south in the Outer Court. It was here that the Chinese imperial court managed its contact with the outside world, using the Forbidden City’s magnificent architecture as a stage to showcase the emperor’s power.

(Zheng He, sponsored by emperor Yongle, was China's greatest naval explorer.)

Ceremonies and rituals

Within Chinese imperial tradition, the emperor was considered the only official inhabitant of the Forbidden City; ministers and nobles who represented the people were seen as mere visitors. This distinction was significant when organizing ceremonies such as the emperor’s ascension to the throne, the great audiences that he held, celebrations of his birthday, and issuing government decrees.

These kinds of ceremonies followed the same ritual organization. The emperor would lead the way to the place where the ceremony was to take place, with his officials and nobles following through doors and crossing bridges in strict order of social hierarchy. At no point was anyone allowed to stand to the north of the emperor.

Historical descriptions of the imperial audiences reflect how the social order was emphasized through strict protocols. Attendees would gather at dawn in the exterior courtyard of the Hall of Supreme Harmony. Relatives of the emperor stood on the steps leading up to the hall, placed according to the closeness of their blood ties with the emperor. Military and civil officers formed rows in the outer court, again according to their rank. All faced north toward the emperor who, dressed in imperial finery decorated with the figure of a dragon, was led to the throne by a procession. Once all were in place, at the shouted signal “Kowtow!” the attendees knelt down and paid homage to the emperor by touching their heads to the ground three times in three sequences of three prostrations.