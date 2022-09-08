How National Geographic photographed Queen Elizabeth II

The three faces of Elizabeth

When National Geographic staff photographer Jodi Cobb came to London in 1984 to photograph “the big ones”—fantastic ceremonies, luscious landscapes, and iconic monuments—for a Nat Geo book on Britain and Ireland, she knew she wanted to photograph the Queen. She came away with a sense of the monarch's three public faces.

First, there was the matriarch. “She was the one who held the whole family together,” says Cobb, who captured shots of the queen with her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Then there was the public figure. As Cobb stood soaking on the dripping roof of the palace, photographing a garden party below, she marvelled at the Queen's sense of duty.

“The Brits are completely unfazed by rain,” she laughs. “Rain is just another manifestation of air.”

So it was for the Queen. Even in the crowded party, the petite sovereign was “unmistakable” in a bright chartreuse getup that allowed Cobb to pick her out from afar—and unflagging as she greeted every last guest. “She toughed it out,” Cobb recalls. “She was solid.”

But for Cobb, the monarch’s most striking manifestation was that of the dynastic ruler. During the Trooping of the Colour, the queen’s annual birthday celebration that involves military parades and an inspection of the monarch’s troops, she watched Elizabeth, an expert horsewoman even on sidesaddle.

As she furiously photographed the scene in front of her, Cobb realised she was witnessing the Queen expressing her true birthright. “She was a warrior on that horse, the commander of men,” says Cobb. “She was fierce.”

“I thought—this is where she really wants to be,” the photographer recalls. “Not shaking hands with hundreds of people. Just…free. She looked like, given the opportunity, she would have bolted for the exit and made a bid for freedom.”