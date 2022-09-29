Neon is making a comeback. Here’s why.

“It was like painting with tubes, which could be animated any way you could possibly imagine,” says Lynxwiler. This “liquid fire” inspired U.S. glassblowers to fashion advertisements both big (“Vegas Vic,” a 40-foot-tall cowboy still blinking in Las Vegas) and small (motel signs lit to say “vacancy” or “no”). Neon became particularly emblematic of lonesome highways in the American West, drawing weary travellers to a soft bed, a warm meal, or a hot blackjack table.

Neon featured in some of the 20th century’s most rollicking architectural styles, frosting the Art Deco hotels and apartments of Miami’s South Beach and outlining the Space Age-y diners and drive-ins of Los Angeles in a futuristic form known as Googie, named after a now-defunct Hollywood coffee shop. And the beach resorts of Wildwood, New Jersey, exhibit Doo Wop style, where jutting rooftops, sunshine-y colours, and kidney-shaped swimming pools come with a side of neon.

But by the 1970s, neon had fallen out of favour. “People used to consider neon something glamorous and beautiful, and downtowns were full of it back in the 1950s,” says Bovey. “But at some point it became associated with tackier things, like tattoo shops.” It didn’t help that, as movie marquees and hotel signs went “modern,” neon glimmered on pawn shops, adult bookstores, and even in the typography for lurid films.

Since neon requires some maintenance (keeping it clean, lit, and free of damaging bird poo), many businesses found it was easier—and cheaper—to hawk their Broadway shows, pizza parlours, or air-conditioned motel rooms with backlit plastic signs. A universe of neon disappeared, getting scrapped or just going dark as mass-produced billboards and TV-like displays proliferated.

The lights go back on

As neon dimmed toward the end of the 20th century, American collectors and preservationists started scooping up the old signs, sometimes for free. They’d fix them up to hang in their homes or businesses. “Then neon began to resurface a bit in the 1980s, both with Day-Glo fashion and New Wave bands,” says Lynxwiler. “Just watch a WHAM music video and you’ll see.”