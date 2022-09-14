New memoir tells the inside story of National Geographic's founding family

In his new memoir, A Man of the World, Grosvenor, now 91, explains what it was like to grow up in the family business that was National Geographic, and why the Society’s mission is more important than ever. Grosvenor spoke by telephone from his lakeside cabin in Nova Scotia. The interview is edited and condensed for clarity.

You grew up in a home where everyone from polar explorer Robert Peary to Amelia Earhart to Louis Leakey crossed the threshold. Your great-grandfather, Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone, was a Society founder. The press called your grandparents [Gilbert H. and Elsie Bell Grosvenor] “Mr. and Mrs. Geography.” Was being a Grosvenor a burden?

Yes. I was driven by a fear of failure and couldn’t tolerate the thought of not succeeding. In the early days of my career, when I was a photographer for the magazine, I knew every time I was taking a picture, everyone was watching.

Let’s talk about your pre-Geographic life. Ironically, you took a geography course at Yale.

It was awful. How many bananas did Brazil export last year? That was geography then, so I dropped it.