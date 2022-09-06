These six mystery islands existed only in the imaginations of ancient explorers—or did they?

Later writers, including Sir Francis Bacon, William Blake, and American politician Ignatius Donnelly, kept Atlantis in the public’s consciousness, but was Atlantis really a place? Many historians and archaeologists believe that a historical catas­trophe—an earthquake, tsunami, or vast flood— may have inspired the story. The most commonly invoked location is the Aegean Island of Santorini. Once a flourishing commercial centre known as Thera, the city and its island were blown apart around 3,600 years ago in an enormous volcanic eruption, which may also have triggered a tsu­nami.

The lingering memory of this cataclysm may have shaped Plato’s tale. However, seekers after historical Atlantis have looked for proof in ruins in Spain, the Bahamas, and India, among other places, but to no avail. For now, explorers continue to look for Atlantis, or its inspiration, in sunken cities around the world.

The end-of-the-world Thule

Greek explorer Pytheas first wrote about the mysterious island of Thule in his fourth-century B.C. work, On the Ocean. An intrepid traveller from Massalia (today’s Marseille, France), Phytheas visited and accurately described northwestern Europe. Thule, he wrote, was six days’ sail north of the British Isles, along the Arctic Circle. Scholar debate if Phytheas made landfall himself but wrote that it had neither land, nor sea, nor air, but a mixture of all three, with a texture of a jellyfish.

Geographers over the centuries linked Thule to a plausible variety of northern lands: Iceland, Green­land, Norway, or Nova Scotia (because Pytheas described its dramatic tides, which may have referred to the Bay of Fundy’s massive tidal range). Today, historians aren’t sure if Pytheas’s remote land was based on a real location or whether it is simply a stand-in for any place. Whatever the case, it shows up in the phrase “Ultima Thule”—any extremely remote place on Earth. And the name Thule lives on in Greenland with the Thule Air Force Base; in the Sandwich Islands, one of which is South Thule; and in the name of the 69th element, thulium, discovered by a Swedish chemist.