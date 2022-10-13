A German werewolf's 'confessions' horrified 1500s Europe

What is understood about Stump’s life largely comes from these accounts, although there is little agreement among them. Even his exact name varies, some even claiming that he got the name Stumpf (German for “stump”) because he lost his left hand in an accident.

Scholars are unsure when Stump was born, but his occupation is consistently given as a farmer. He is said to be from Epprath, a village near Bedburg. Some scholars suggest Stump was a wealthy land-owner, based on a description in the 1590 English pamphlet:

[H]e would go through the streets of Cologne, Bedburg, and Epprath, in comely habit, and very civilly, as one well known to all the inhabitants thereabout, and oftentimes was he saluted of those whose friends and children he had butchered, though nothing suspected for the same.

This detail is likely nothing more than dramatic colour, however, since no other source exists to confirm it.

(Witch panics killed thousands throughout history.)

Motivations

It is from these salacious sources that details of the Stump affair must be drawn—although supernatural elements in the story are given as fact. In one version Stump is arrested after a local farmer enters into a fight with a wolf and cuts off its left paw with a sword. When the farmer later encounters Peter Stump, the farmer sees that Stump is also missing his left hand—which is enough to arouse suspicion that Stump and the wolf are one and the same entity.