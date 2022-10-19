Egypt’s new £889 million museum is fit for a pharaoh

It’s an unusual museum director who wears camouflage clothing and combat boots to work, but Maj. Gen. Atef Moftah isn’t your typical museum director, and the Grand Egyptian Museum isn’t your typical museum. Seen from a distance, the sprawling, postmodern GEM, as it’s called, is so huge that it’s hard to make sense of. Its jutting, prowlike lines resemble an enormous ship run aground in the desert. Closer up, the museum’s exterior is covered in pyramid motifs, echoing the Pyramids at Giza that rise little more than a mile away. The design may be disorienting, but the message is clear: This is a museum fit for a pharaoh.

An engineer by training, General Moftah is compact and erect, with close-cropped hair, a swift gait, and a take-charge manner, though his kindly expression and self-effacing humour don’t fit my stereotype of a military leader. Nor does his calm demeanour square with the intense pressure he’s under.

The GEM is a signature project of the Egyptian government, a monumental undertaking begun 20 years ago that, because of the Arab Spring uprisings and the COVID-19 pandemic, is many years behind schedule. In a nation highly dependent on tourism revenue, and where archaeology and politics are deeply entwined, General Moftah and his staff are under orders to ensure that the GEM is a resounding success.