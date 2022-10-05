How ballroom dancing went from elite pastime to dance hall craze

Waltz

To modern eyes, the waltz—with its lilting, ¾ rhythm and its graceful variations like the long-stepping chassé and the pursuit, in which a woman dancer “chases” her male partner—might seem like an outdated status symbol that embodies wealth and good taste. But the quintessential ballroom move actually has its roots in the lower classes.

The oldest dance step recognised in modern-day ballroom competition, the waltz emerged from commoners’ courtship dances in 18th-century Germany and Austria. Taking its name from the German term walzen, meaning “to revolve,” the dance challenged upper-class social mores with its free-wheeling motions. But when aristocrats caught on to their servants’ dance moves by observing their rambunctious parties, they tried it—and liked it.

Unlike the carefully choreographed, aloof minuet popular at the time, waltzing allowed partners to have close contact and improvise—and led to the creation of the public dance hall in the late 18th and early 19th centuries. There, people could mingle with strangers and twirl and swirl the night away to the tunes of composers like Johann Strauss. As historian Ruth Katz notes, waltzing provided a chance for freedom, romanticism, and social mixing between the upper and lower classes.

The move was so popular that it sparked a craze in the 19th century despite warnings that it was too sensuous or frivolous. “The waltz not only made it possible for different kinds of individuals to come together on an egalitarian basis, it also made possible a kind of ‘escape’ from reality through the thrilling dizziness of whirling one’s way in a private world of sensuality,” Katz writes.