How history, literature and film shaped our view of the vampire

WHEN THEY DUG UP Arnold Paole's dead body 40 days after his death, what they discovered was the stuff of nightmares. The corpse’s clothing was all bloody. There was fresh blood flowing from his eyes, nose, mouth and ears. His original fingernails and toenails had all fallen off, replaced by newly grown ones.

For the Serbian villagers and military officials tasked with the disinterment, these gruesome signs were a clear indication that Paole was a vampire. Furthermore, following his death, villagers complained they had been attacked by him – their blood sucked from their veins; they later fell ill and died themselves. So, when the officials opened his grave, they plunged a wooden stake into the dead man’s heart. According to a 1732 report by Johannes Fluckinger, an Austrian military doctor sent to investigate the case, the corpse then let out a loud groan, and blood poured copiously from his chest.

This was back in the 1720s, in the southern Serbian town of Medveda. Fluckinger’s report went on to describe how, in the years following Paole’s demise, there was an epidemic of so-called vampirism in the region, with dozens of locals succumbing to mysterious deaths. Many were later exhumed, their hearts staked, heads decapitated, and corpses burned – in an effort to stamp out the epidemic.

(How did 19th century vampire hunters identify the undead? Blood and fingernails.)