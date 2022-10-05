Landmines took their limbs. Football brought them glory.

Kufula, who lost his right leg in a train accident at age 12, recalls the glory that came with the 2018 championship: “Arriving home to the country with the reception from the Angolan people and taking the drive around the city with everyone around watching, all I could do was cry,” he says.

Other countries with players wounded in armed conflict, such as Iraq, Liberia, and Colombia, also are competing in Istanbul. The sport is played with seven players on each team (compared to 11 per side in regulation football). Six players are on a field about half the size of a regulation pitch, and one serves as goalkeeper. Field players may have two hands though only one foot, while goalkeepers may have two legs but only one arm, according to the official rules of the World Amputee Football Federation. (Read about the origins of football.)

In preparation for the tournament, Angola—which was also the runner-up in the 2014 Amputee World Cup and won the African Nations Cup for Amputee Football in 2019—conducted rigorous training sessions one to two times per day during the summer months. Players say the pressure to perform well in Istanbul is perhaps even greater with opposing teams gunning to dethrone them.

“We have very high expectations, and we know other teams are preparing with the goal to knock off Angola,” said Jesus Mateus, the team’s 27-year-old goalkeeper who lost his right arm in an accident at age 5. Mateus, who dyes his hair bright red, stopped a penalty kick in the 2018 final against Turkey to lead Angola to the world title.

“We know it won’t be easy as there are a lot of very strong teams in the tournament, though I hope to return from Turkey again with a gold medal on my chest,” he says.

The championship game

In 2018, Angola edged out Turkey 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout to win the Amputee Football World Cup, which was held in Mexico. For a country that is yet to win an Olympic medal and scored just one goal in its lone appearance at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, the 2018 title is the greatest triumph in Angolan sports history.

Winning that championship brought members of the team celebrity status in the west African nation. Upon their return to Angola from Mexico, they were greeted at the Luanda airport by hundreds of screaming fans wearing the red and black colours of the national flag. With gold medals draped around their necks, the players were paraded through town atop a large truck flanked by a police escort that halted traffic on busy city streets. The following day, they met with the Angolan President João Lourenço, and were gifted homes in Luanda as rewards for their victory.