See a real ‘house of dragons’ in this Slovenian cave

“This is the closest thing to a dragon that I’m ever going to get,” says Postojna biologist Katarina Kanduč.

For centuries these eyeless olms were considered the offspring of hidden dragons in Slovenia. Even now they remain mysterious, classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to a lack of data. Scientists even struggle with determining how many reliably live in their tiny territory of the Dinaric karst that stretches along the Adriatic coast from northern Italy to Albania.

What is certain: Their watery habitat is threatened by chemical contaminants, particularly fertilisers, which pass through the highly permeable rock and are absorbed by these long-living legends. One of the best places to learn about them—and help in their conservation—is Postojna Cave Park, Europe’s most visited tourist cave.

More than 40 million people a year pass through the cave, located less than an hour from the capital city of Ljubljana. Most visitors go on a 90-minute tour past brilliantly white stalagmites and through caverns lit with Murano glass chandeliers before glimpsing the olms and learning about conservation efforts.

But those wanting to escape the crowds to see baby dragons in their natural habitat can join a limited, non-invasive, lamplit adventure tour deep into the caverns. Part caving adventure, part history lesson, and part escape room, the three-hour experience also includes rappelling, boating, and spelunking activities on the way to the olms’ habitat.

Slovenia’s pride in its caving heritage and its enduring fascination with mythological beasts fuel this conservation effort—and it’s paying off. Postojna recently announced that 30 baby olms were born in the cave’s research complex, a record-breaking survival rate.

Dragons in Slovenia

Dragons have long fuelled legends and literature, but Slovenia takes its love affair to a new level. The fearsome-snouted creatures are everywhere, roaring on an iconic bridge in Ljubljana, covering drain covers, and starring in street art murals. The adoration makes sense in the world’s namesake geological karst region, full of sinkholes, caves, and dark depths where, for centuries, residents believed dragons dwelled.

In the past, Postojna residents thought that the warm mist spewing from the cave in the winter was a giant creature’s breath. (It’s actually a result of the cave’s stable internal temperature.) When the cave’s river flooded and ejected strange drowned salamanders, people saw these baby dragons as proof that a much larger parent lurked inside.