The bloody legend of Hungary’s serial killer countess

This castle continued to be occupied by nobility for almost a century after. Nowadays, visitors can join guided tours of the infamous site and browse the “Elizabeth Báthory—Cruelty Hidden in Lace” exhibition inside Drakovich Mansion in Čachtice, where a wooden statue of her dominates the town square.

While Báthory’s tale haunted Čachtice for generations after her death, it didn’t gain a wider audience until 1744 when it was retold in lurid detail in a book on Hungary’s history by Jesuit priest László Túróczi, Thorne says. The countess’ enduring legend is inspired largely by this one sensational account.

A lurid legend reconsidered

In the 1980s that narrative began to be challenged, Thorne says. A 1982 book by Slovakian archivist Josef Kocis detailed new aspects of Báthory’s life, which several researchers since have used as evidence of a probable conspiracy against her. Some have gone as far as to portray Báthory as a “defenceless widow.” That is how renowned Slovakian filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko, on his official website, says he depicted her in his 2008 movie, Báthory: Countess of Blood, which “diametrically opposes the established legend.”

Others, like Bartosiewicz and Thorne, are more restrained in their views. They say Báthory’s crimes were likely exaggerated to discredit her—a conspiracy by relatives and the Habsburgs, a dynasty which at that time ruled a swath of Europe, including Austria and western Hungary.

Habsburg ruler King Matthias II owed a large debt to Báthory and so benefited from her demise, Bartosiewicz argues. The king also viewed her as a political threat, who might support her cousin Gabriel Báthory’s efforts to challenge Matthias II’s control of Western Hungary.

The countess’ imprisonment helped not just rivals, but also those close to her, Thorne says. Once Báthory was jailed, one of her daughters took valuables from her property, while her sons-in-law were keen to gain their inheritance without having to wait for her to die.

Bledsaw, however, is unconvinced Báthory was the target of a conspiracy. She says when the countess’ husband died, it was her son who inherited his domain and their debts.

Regardless of growing doubts about its veracity, the macabre legend of the serial killer countess is destined to persist, says Thorne.

“Humans have a need for symbols, icons, and personifications of the dramatic forces that shape our lives, and we, guiltily or not, thrill at the excesses of those who go too far,” Thorne says. “There are plenty of male representations of spectacular evil. But few very well-known evil females. Báthory fills a gap in the iconography of horror.”