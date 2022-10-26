Tracing the blood-curdling origins of vampires, zombies, and werewolves

Fears of vampires were handed down through the centuries in many cultures, but perhaps the world's most famous vampires hailed from Europe. Vampire mania took off there in 1725, when Peter Plogojowitz arrived at his home in Kisilova, Serbia and demanded food from his son (another story says he demanded that his wife give him a pair of shoes). No problem, except he had recently died—and his son also turned up dead, along with nine other locals who claimed on their deathbeds that Plogojowitz throttled them and sucked their blood.

When the townspeople dug up his body, he had not yet started to decompose and fresh blood covered his mouth. Terrified, they plunged a stake through his heart. Blood poured from his mouth and ears, and so they burned his remains, just to play it safe. News of his death, undeath, and redeath raced throughout Germany, France, and England, scaring one and all.

(Vlad the Impaler's thirst for blood was an inspiration for Count Dracula.)