Unmasking Howard Carter – the man who found Tutankhamun

THE MOMENT Howard Carter was assured everlasting fame can be pinpointed to five syllables, uttered breathlessly in a hot, dusty tunnel outside Luxor at around 2pm on 26 November 1922. The British Egyptologist had just made a small hole with an iron spike through the top left corner of a wall of ancient mortar. His hands shook; The wall was in fact a door, bearing the funerary seal of the pharaoh Tutankhamun.

Carter waited for the foetid flow of warm air to disperse from the hole before inserting a candle and peering in after it. It was the first light to fall on the room that lay beyond for over 3,200 years – and Carter’s the first gaze. He remained silent as he watched the candle dance over glimmers of gold in the dark. Then came a question from his companion, George Herbert: “Can you see anything?”

“Yes,” Carter replied. “Wonderful things.”

Both the scene and the soundbite are the stuff of historical gold, in every sense. But for many, the discovery of KV62 – otherwise known as the resplendently intact tomb of the boy king Tutankhamun – is also where the story of Egyptology’s most famous excavator begins, and ends. A century after the find that would change history, the story of Howard Carter himself remains peculiarly obscure – a slight picture of a gifted but polarising individual.

