How Tutankhamun conquered pop culture

Fashion and ancient Egyptian history don’t seem like a natural mix, but after Tut’s discovery, the two collided head-on. Fabrics for dresses and coats displayed motifs such as palm trees, lotus blossoms, and sphinxes. Imitation hieroglyphs encircled the wristbands of gloves. Handbags, umbrellas, and cigarette cases were Egyptianised. Flappers wore headbands featuring cobras and snake bracelets that wound up their arms. There were even King Tut–influenced hats, beaded evening dresses with slashed sleeves and floppy waists, and walking canes surmounted with the head of an ibis.

High-end jewellers fashioned Egyptian-themed adornments, often using motifs from Tut’s own finery. Cartier, the French purveyor of luxury goods for mod­ern royalty, turned out pieces that included a dazzling brooch in the form of a winged scarab, with diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, and onyx set in gold, and a clock of sparkling mother-of-pearl shaped like the gateway to an ancient Egyptian temple.

(How was King Tut’s tomb discovered 100 years ago? Grit and luck.)

Beauty products also picked up on the trend, linking products to Egypt’s exotic royals. Emerging from the Victorian age when makeup was linked to sex workers, women lined their eyes with Nile-inspired Kohl eyeliner. Face powder was packaged in Egyptian-style compacts. Bobbed hairstyles, too, were all the rage, influenced by ancient Egyptian looks.