Inspiring images capture the joy of amateur football around the world

Over the decades and around the world, the presence of a ball and the space to kick it around has a history of breaking down barriers. Friendly competition and the sheer joy of teamwork transcends sometimes desperate surroundings and sparks a physical and mental lift – and occasionally the shoots of a future star.

It’s this spirit that’s behind the new Disney+ documentary David Beckham: Save our Squad in which the former footballer returns to his career’s beginnings in East London to rescue a down-on-its luck teenage team from relegation – soccer-speak for demotion from the premier league.

“I hope viewers get inspired. I hope they laugh, I hope they cry, I hope they smile,” says Beckham of the show. “Because when you watch this series, when you watch the parents, you watch the coaches, you watch the players... there is so much passion there and the importance of grassroots football really comes out.”