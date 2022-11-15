The history of the Alps’ oldest hamlet surprises even locals

At the halfway point, hikers emerge from a copse to discover a pile of stones, the ancient remains of a cattle pen. Marking the end of the trail’s most hair-raising stretch (now secured with safety ropes) is a 250-year-old stone-hewn lynx trap, one of only two uncovered in the Zermatt area.

More a village amble than a mountain trail, the Kulturwege’s second segment, inaugurated last year, weaves in and out of Zmutt’s gädis, wohnhauses, and stadels (grain barns built on mushroom-shaped stilts) erected from 1300 to 1600. One gädi has been repurposed as an exhibition space dedicated to the backbone of Zermatt’s agrarian society: women . Curated by local Othmar Perren, the exhibit’s vintage photos depict women carrying everything from sheaves of rye (a staple Valaisian grain) to cow manure in woven wicker backpacks known as tschifras.

(The Nat Geo archive frames women's lives around the world.)

“They [Zermattens] lived from grain and cows until the 1950s,” says trail creator René Biner, who is also the president of the local historical society, Verein Alts-Zermatt, and a descendent of one of Zermatt’s founding families.

When it opens next summer, the third segment will take travellers through Zermatt’s beginnings, wending three miles downhill through four hamlets: Furi, Fleschen, Zum See, and Blatten. Collectively known as Aroleid, these hamlets joined Winklemattehn, Zmutt, and Im Hof (present-day Zermatt’s historic quarter) in relinquishing their independence. In 1791, they merged into a single community called Zer Matt, meaning “by or on the meadow ” in the age-old local dialect.

Zermatt’s hamlets were almost entirely self-sufficient until the Visp-to-Zermatt railway was built in 1891. The opening of this route, and with it, tourism, led to the abandonment of many of these barns. Others had to be dismantled “like LEGO” to evade expanding glaciers, says Bellwald, as we inspect a gädi near Fleschen. The trail team believes it was upcycled from the remnants of a house in neighbouring Im Boden that was swallowed up by the Gorner Glacier during Europe’s Little Ice Age, which lasted from the 14th to the 19th centuries.

The segment’s final stretch threads through a fragrant pine wood, ending at an early-20th-century teahouse, one of many that Claus Julen, a retired teacher-turned-amateur-historian, says was built for English tourists. Forerunners to Zermatt’s gourmet mountain restaurants, these women-run sagieras peddled souvenirs, refreshments, and alpine flower bouquets during the summer, Zermatt’s main tourist season until 1927.

Plugging in the gaps

Science has played a key role in shaping the Kulturwege. Biner had long surmised Zermatt’s hamlets were older than the dates inscribed on its barns and dwellings. But he needed hard evidence.

Cue tree detective Martin Schmidhalter. The dendrochronologist has spent two decades dating some of the Swiss Alps’ most isolated hamlets by establishing when their timber structures were constructed. “Normally trees were cut down in the winter and used to build houses the following summer,” he says.

Schmidhalter’s fieldwork for the Kulturwege began in earnest in 2012, when he set to work analysing pencil-sized samples of timber from a handful of structures along what is now the Zermatt-Zmutt trail. After calculating the wood’s annual growth rings under a microscope, the data is run through a computer program that spits out reams of EKG-like charts that allow Schmidhalter to determine a tree’s birth and death.

The research led to two remarkable discoveries. The first, in 2019, proved Europe’s oldest barn was hidden in plain sight on a panoramic plateau overlooking Zermatt town for more than seven centuries. The highlight of Kulturwege’s first trail, the Herbrig Stadel proves that the area was settled as far back as 1261.