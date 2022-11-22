This 1,700-year-old sacrificial monkey has a surprising tale

Friends or foes?

The novelty of the monkey discovery—as well as the context in which it was found—may help researchers better understand diplomatic relations between Teotihuacan and its neighbours during a time when the mysterious city was on the rise in Mesoamerica.

According to some Maya accounts, known collectively as the Entrada, Teotihuacan’s military was interfering Maya affairs by the end of the 4th century A.D. But little is known how the city itself was run or who was running it, or even how one-sided or fluid relations between Teotihuacan and the Maya kingdoms actually were.

Recent excavations at the Plaza of the Columns, located between Teotihuacan’s famed Pyramids of the Sun and the Moon, seem to indicate more multilateral relations between the Maya and Teotihuacan before the end of the fourth century, including an enormous, state-sanctioned feast. Held in the city sometime around A.D. 300-350, it likely involved Maya dignitaries and the creation of lush Maya-style murals that were ritually destroyed by 450.

Monkey diplomacy

Spider monkeys, now an endangered species, were abundant in parts of the Maya world. The charismatic, playful animals were associated with the arts and appeared frequently in Maya iconography—even making an appearance in fragments of the destroyed Maya-style murals at Teotihuacan.

Now, even before the grand feast at the Plaza of the Columns, it appears the Maya were bringing gifts strongly associated with their culture to the court of Teotihuacan in some sort of ritual exchange.

“Usually, the symbolism for animal sacrifices and these major offerings [at Teotihuacan] was tied to power and militarism, and spider monkeys just didn't convey that,” says archaeologist David Carballo of Boston University, who has excavated in the Plaza of Columns but was not a part of the current research. He suggests the Maya-style murals and very Maya monkey reflects an effort to tie Teotihuacan in some way to certain Maya entities before relations between the two apparently soured in the later fourth century.

Sugiyama also points to a famous 20th-century moment in animal diplomacy to explain how a charismatic creature can warm relations between potential adversaries: the gifting of pandas Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing from China to the United States during the Nixon era.

“That was a very intentional tool on the Chinese part to completely, radically change the image, of what China was,” Sugiyama says. “And it really did succeed. I mean, panda diplomacy is really something that's been executed many times over and we're still awed by them.

“It still lingers long in our memory, even though it was just two pandas,” the archaeologist adds, “and two major powerhouses in the world.”