To find their future, South Africa’s first people look to the past

GROWING UP, Luce Steenkamp was a quiet child for whom school was tough. Always told she was ‘different’, in 1999 at the age of 16, her world changed. she found out she was San – an Indigenous group, also known as bushmen, who were South Africa’s first people.

“I didn’t have any confidence and I didn’t feel good about myself,” said Steenkamp. “But when I found out about being bushman I felt really empowered. Like I’m someone, and I know where I come from.”

Steenkamp is still a quiet soul, but there’s a steely confidence to her demeanour, a prerequisite for the work she now does as administrative manager for the ǂKhomani San Community Property Association (CPA), a role that all too often sees her caught between her community and bureaucracy.

The CPA is the official body that manages the land which the South African San community won, under the banner of the ǂKhomani San, in their historic land claim in 1999. It was through the land claim that Steenkamp, along with many others, discovered her Indigenous heritage as the legal team representing the San sought out those with links to the community to add to the claim.