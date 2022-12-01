At a remote temple in China, a Kung Fu master keeps the past alive

“I had this intuition to come back here,” Yang explained. “I heard the Buddha’s voice instructing me.”

She sent years cajoling the skeptical local farmers. Some donated only one yuan. Others volunteered to carry bricks.

“The people believed in her!” Uncle Yu said.

Every morning before dawn, I watched Yang rise from her pallet in the dark temple to light eight candles in the main shrine. She chanted along with the mantras recorded on her mobile phone. By sunup the immense hedgerows of tea were emblazoned with dew and confettied with workers. Yang was out there, red-cheeked and sturdy in the early cold, picking. She earned about £17 a day.

“My desire is to never do any bad things in my life,” Yang said flatly. “Only good things.”

“It’s okay to do one bad thing,” cracked Uncle Yu.

The habit of drinking tea likely began in China.

Here there are green teas and yellow teas. There are expensive white teas. Much of the tea grown around Wu De Temple is black. When brewed, its hue is amber.

In his manifesto The Classic of Tea, the scholar monk Lu Yu wrote in the eighth century that “tea leaves should not be plucked in the raining days; neither should they be plucked when it is cloudy. They should only be plucked during the sunny days.” Lu Yu systematically listed the six steps required to process fresh tea leaves. He itemized 24 different tools needed for the grinding and brewing. Even boiling water for tea was observed as a precise and highly aestheticised experience:

“For the first phase, there would be fish-eye like bubbles rising from the bottom of boiled water, and the boiling sound is low. For the second phase, the water looks like the emerging spring, and there would be incessant pearl-like sized bubbles rising from the edge of the container. For the third phase, the boiled water is like the surging wave, and the boiling sound is as loud as that of drums.”