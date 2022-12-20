How did Jesus' parents become a couple? Here’s what biblical scholars say.

The Annunciation

But following the erusin, while she was still living with her parents, Mary became pregnant. There is no hard proof about how this happened, but according to the Book of Luke, one of two Gospels that describe the birth of Jesus in the New Testament, the angel Gabriel appeared to the teenager, informing her she had been chosen by God: “And he came to her and said, ‘Greetings, favoured one! And now, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you will name him Jesus’” (Luke 1:28).

This news confused the young woman, who had no idea how this could be, since she had not had relations with Joseph. According to Luke, Gabriel explained that although she was still a virgin, a transcendent event would occur. “The holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you,” he said, and “therefore the child to be born will be called holy; . . . the Son of God” (Luke 1:35).

According to the Book of Matthew, when Joseph learned of his betrothed’s pregnancy, he was not happy. Observing the Bible’s commandments and, hoping not to cause Mary any embarrassment, he sought to quietly end the erusin. As he thought about how he would do this, he fell asleep. According to the Book of Matthew, an angel appeared in his dream, telling him, “do not be afraid to take Mary as your wife, for the child conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit” (Matthew 1:20). When Joseph awoke, he understood Mary had been faithful, and they went through with the nissuin, taking “his wife into his home.”