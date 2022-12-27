These 5 cities vanished without a trace. We're finally learning their stories.

Athens, Thebes, Rome, and other great cities left behind proof of their cultural, educational, and political domination in structures and artefacts that exist to this day. But there are other historic civilisations that also prospered—then evaporated. A former capital of Egyptian dynasties, a Greek religious and cultural centre, the first English foothold in the Americas, and more—all gone, without a trace. Legends swirled for centuries about their existence, until relatively recently, when archaeologists began discovering their long-lost secrets. Little by little, their elusive stories are emerging. Here are some of the findings.

Fertile metropolises in the Indus Valley

The Indus Valley civilisation, equal in power to Mesopotamia and Egypt, reigned between about 2500 B.C. and 1700 B.C. in what is now mainly Pakistan on the Indian subcontinent. Mesopotamia and Egypt evolved over time, conquerors and conquered, merging with other cultures. But the Indus Valley civilisation, the largest of the three, collapsed and vanished. No one knows why.