Thousands of Buddhist temples filled this sacred skyline

For centuries, visitors to a bend of the Ayeyarwady River in central Myanmar (Burma) have been greeted with a breathtaking spectacle: myriad rose-coloured pagodas and temples rising above red soil and emerald green vegetation.

This vast sacred landscape is one of the largest concentrations of Buddhist temples anywhere in the world. Designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2019, Bagan is the legacy of a complex relationship between religion and culture, whose role in the forging of Burmese identity would be explored by scholars in the early 1900s.

Rapid rise

The name of the modern state of Myanmar, and its previous name of Burma, both derive from a people known either as the Mranma or the Burman. Historians believe the Burman originated in the lands bordering western China and Tibet. In the mid-ninth century A.D., the Burman swept south to occupy the lands of the Pyu culture, then in military decline, establishing Bagan as their capital in A.D. 849.

It was not a total conquest, however: The Pyu had been shaped by cultural and economic ties with India. They practiced Buddhism, which the Burman newcomers adopted. Accustomed to the terrain and climate of much higher altitudes, the Burman also learned from the Pyu wet-rice agriculture that is still practiced in the Ayeyarwady Delta.

Bagan was a modest kingdom until 1044, when its greatest ruler, King Anawrahta, ascended the throne. His accession heralded a major shift in the fortunes of Bagan and the region.