Who celebrates the new year first and last? It’s complicated.

The first land masses to greet the new year are Kiritimati Island and a string of 10 other mostly uninhabited atolls in the central Pacific Ocean. One of the 33 islands that make up the Republic of Kiribati, Kiritimati is located almost directly south of Hawaii, within the same line of longitude—but celebrates New Year a full day earlier.

That’s a relatively recent development. The international date line once cut through Kiribati, meaning the day could be different depending on whether you were on one of the country’s westernmost or easternmost islands. But in 1995, Kiribati moved the date line so that all of its islands would observe the same day at the same time—and win an influx of tourists wishing to be the first to ring in the new millennium.

Last country to celebrate

The last inhabited places to celebrate are the islands of Niue and American Samoa to the southwest of Kiribati in the South Pacific. The day technically ends an hour later in the U.S. territories of Baker Island and Howland Island, but both are uninhabited, Eggert says. (And if no one is there to see the time change, does it really change at all?)

Also nearby, Samoa (not to be confused with American Samoa) was once one of the last countries to ring in the New Year—until 2011, when the country decided to change time zones to align with its trading partners Australia and New Zealand. With the change, Samoa jumped across the international date line to become one of the first countries to celebrate.

More time zone madness