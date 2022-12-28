Who put the bubbles in Champagne?

Wine is made by fermentation, when yeast converts the sugars in grapes into alcohol. The chemical reaction produces carbon dioxide, which is allowed to dissipate when making a still wine. To make a bubbly one, vintners employ a second fermentation inside the bottle, which traps the gas within. When a bottle of sparkling wine is opened, it’s the escape of the carbon dioxide gas that produces the distinctive “Pop!” as well as the beverage’s tiny bubbles.

“Pinning down a date for Champagne’s first bubble is one of those silly academic crusades, as [naturally occurring] fizzy wine has been around for as long as wine itself,” said David White, author of But First, Champagne: A Modern Guide to the World’s Favorite Wine. A place with a deep, rich history of winemaking, Champagne’s viticulture goes back 2,000 years. Romans planted vines there around 57 B.C., and they gave the area its name: Campania, Land of Plains. These early wines were meant to be still, and it would be centuries before Champagne became synonymous with sparkling wine.

Birth of the bubbles

By the Middle Ages the abbeys and priories of Champagne were producing light-bodied reds that won many admirers. Philip Augustus, France’s ruler from 1180 to 1223, would only serve wine from Champagne’s Abbey of Saint-Pierre d’Hautvillers. Champagne’s capital, Reims, traditionally hosted royal coronations, which featured local wines. At the coronation of Louis XIII in 1610, only the wines of Champagne were served.

These lands are France’s northern-most wine-growing region, and its cold winters could interrupt fermentation. When temperatures warmed, the process would restart, and gas would be produced in the bottle. Sometimes it would turn the wine fizzy, but it could also cause glass bottles to explode.