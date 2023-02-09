3,200-year-old trees reveal the collapse of an ancient empire

Tales of ancient trees

To unravel what happened to the Hittite Empire, Manning’s team looked the kingdom of Phrygia, which arose in the same area centuries later. Some studies suggest the Phrygians were invaders from what are now the Balkans, but many archaeologists think they were descended from the Hittites.

Manning is a renowned expert in the field of dendrochronology, which can determine the exact year when the annual growth rings of trees were formed, and his team examined logs from beneath a giant burial mound near the Phrygian capital Gordion, about 50 miles southwest of Ankara. The mound is associated with the legendary King Midas—he of the “Midas touch”—and the royal tomb beneath it may be the world’s earliest-known wooden building, Manning says.

It was made with over 100 logs from juniper trees felled in the eighth century B.C. which were then preserved beneath the mound. But because junipers can live so long—sometimes more than 1,000 years—the researchers identified 18 logs from trees that were alive when the area was a Hittite heartland.

The team measured the annual growth rings of the trees visible in the logs and examined the levels of the isotope carbon-13 in their cells, which indicates the moisture level of the air when they formed. Both types of evidence were incorporated to create a sort of high-resolution “dryness record” for central Anatolia between around 1500 and 800 B.C.

The end of empires

Before this latest research, studies indicated the region’s climate became drier and cooler over the 300 years after 1200 B.C. But the new dryness record pinpoints a severe drought in 1198, 1197, and 1196 B.C.

Manning stresses that the Hittite Empire probably could have survived a shorter drought, as it had in the past—instead, it was overcome by a drought that lasted for too long. “If you’re running a government in these areas, then you expect occasional droughts and you plan for that,” he says. “But what you don’t expect or plan for is to have year after year of drought.”

Historian and archaeologist Eric Cline at George Washington University wasn’t involved in the latest research. His 2014 book 1177 B.C.: The Year Civilization Collapsed highlights 1177 as a key year when things fell apart, but he says the dates from the new study also make sense.

“The Late Bronze Age collapse and the droughts definitely started before 1177 B.C.,” Cline says. “Having this new evidence for a drought taking place from 1198 to 1196 B.C. fits well within the general scenario of the collapse.”

Archaeologist and historian Lorenzo D’Alfonso of New York University’s Institute for the Study of the Ancient World and Italy’s University of Pavia, who also wasn’t involved in the research, says there is evidence in ice cores from Greenland of an even earlier global drought that hit the Hittites around 1250 B.C.

Ancient writings indicate the Hittite Empire implemented new techniques to store water after that; but they don’t seem to have cut back on their grain production – instead, they increased it, he says. As a result, the Hittite Empire would have been hit harder by this second severe drought about 50 years later.

“When that drought came, they were already over-producing,” D’Alfonso notes.