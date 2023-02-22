The meaning of the cross of ashes on Ash Wednesday

What is Ash Wednesday?

The origins of Lent trace to 325 CE, when it was more commonly used as a preparation phase for baptisms. The holiday's length is an homage to Jesus Christ’s 40-day fast as he travelled through the wilderness after being baptised and before he began his ministry. This period is considered by Christians to be God's test of Jesus's spirituality and ability to withstand temptation.

Today, Christians use the holiday both to repent and reflect. The ash cross marking observers’ foreheads is meant to represent mortality and penance for their sins. It is applied by a priest during a morning mass, often along with a small blessing: "Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return." Many choose to keep it on all day.

The ash itself is made from the burned palm leaves used during the previous year’s Palm Sunday services, which commemorate Jesus's arrival to Jerusalem a week before he was crucified and resurrected. It’s believed that residents welcomed him by waving palm fronds.

Fasting and Lenten resolutions

Ash Wednesday sets the tone for Lent, which is considered a time for self-improvement. Originally, Christians observing Lent were allowed only one meal a day and were forbidden from eating meat or fish during the entire period. This tradition was relaxed by Roman Catholics around World War II.

While some still abide by a strict version of the fast on Fridays during Lent, many instead choose to give up indulgences like alcohol and social media.