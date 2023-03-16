Bali’s elaborate masks offer a connection to the gods

The stories staged in Pajegan and Panca tell the history of the Balinese people, and the characters never change: Their appearance, movements, roles, and even the order in which they emerge remain the same. Yet in spite of this structure, topeng leave room for a great deal of artistic freedom. With no script and no prescribed musical arrangement, the entire performance (which can last around four hours) will be an improvisation—dancers and musicians drawing cues from one another.

Bali has a rich legacy of performing arts, and the earliest record of mask dances on the island dates back to A.D. 896. The various forms of dance, gamelan (a traditional ensemble), and shadow puppetry each have their own function, the most basic of which is to please the deities, and while they are integral to religious ceremonies, some performances and types of dramas are considered more sacred than others.

“Most of the dances that tourists watch—like the kecak dance at Uluwatu Temple and the barong tourist version in Batubulan—are not the sacred ones,” says Brazilian performer Allegra Ceccarelli, who has studied Balinese dance and culture under some of the island’s most revered masters since 2015. “You will only be able to see truly sacred dances if you go to a real temple ceremony, where there are so many aspects that contribute to the spiritual performance. When a dance is taken out of the ritual environment, it becomes just a dance.”

Here’s how to delve deeper into this quintessential Balinese art form.

The spirit of the mask

“Every sacred mask carved here in Bali has its own spirit,” says acclaimed sixth-generation maskmaker Ida Bagus Anom Suryawan. “If the mask dancer has observed all of the necessary offerings and ceremonies, and they have been disciplined in their training, then when a dancer puts on the mask for a performance, their body will usually become a medium for the spirit.”

Suryawan, who is also a mask dancer and skilled puppeteer, works on his carving on the veranda of his home near Ubud. The town lies halfway between Bali’s volcanic peaks and the sea, and is often described as the island’s cultural and artistic heartland.