China’s beloved drunken poet died centuries ago—or did he?

In China births, marriages, and deaths are occasions for families to compose verse. Children learn ancient rhymes in their core curriculums. The doorways of city and village homes are flanked by good-luck couplets stencilled on red paper. An example: Red plum’s buds endure the snowy winter/Green willow’s catkin marks the new spring. Mao dabbled in versifying. And during last year’s draconian COVID-19 lockdowns in China, robotic dogs patrolled urban sidewalks barking protocols for social distancing—in rhyme. Still, an actual, full-time, working poet is a rare discovery anywhere.

“Maybe I’m a very small poet right now, but I’m still a poet,” admitted Li Hong Bin, who relied on a garden hose and bucket for his water supply. “As a poet in difficult times, it’s my responsibility to stand up. We sacrifice ourselves for the people. Just like Li Bai.”

Both Li Bais—original and reincarnated—knew sacrifice.

Born in Central Asia and raised in present-day Sichuan, the eighth-century grand poet had ricocheted through rebellion, civil war, and a declining Tang Empire. Emperor Xuanzong expelled Li Bai from the imperial court for yanking off his muddy boots in the royal presence. Later arrested for treason, the proto-beatnik was condemned to—though later recalled from—exile. Wandering the Yangtze Valley into rootless late middle age, one of Li Bai’s most famous poems drips weary melancholy:

Before my bed the moonlight glitters,

Like frost upon the ground.

I look up to the mountain moon,

Look down and think of home.

Li Hong Bin too had roamed China. After being laid off from a state-run sugar factory in the northeast following the tectonic reforms of the 1990s, he set out to find employment. His jobs devolved from accountant to insurance salesman to night guard. During a particularly hungry stint cleaning a Buddhist temple, he scratched out couplets for tourists for 20 yuan. (About £2.50.)

“I tried to sell my poems in the pedestrian tunnels under Tiananmen Square,” Li Hong Bin laughed. “Nobody bought them.”

Along the way, he began boring into Li Bai’s compositions. He felt those 13-century-old metres humming in his own bones and eventually washed up at his hero-poet’s youthful stomping grounds at Qinglian in 2006. Shortly after he’d occupied his peeling kiosk, which was built to peddle Li Bai gewgaws at the town’s sleepy Li Bai cultural park, his wife had served the divorce papers. There’d been a roadside fling and other regrets. He stays in contact with his two grown children via text messages on an antique dumb phone.