Explore 6 of history’s most infamous scams and hoaxes

In the mid-1800s, Mumler became renowned on America’s East Coast for his apparent ability to capture spirits lurking alongside humans in images. Clients paid handsomely for these photos, believing they depicted late loved ones. To fool them, Mumler used stock photos that resembled their deceased relatives, says Louis Kaplan, professor of photography history at the University of Toronto.

“Mumler practiced his double-dealing craft in the 1860s, during the heyday of spiritualism, which held that communication with the dead was possible,” Kaplan says. “Those [clients] in mourning and grieving the losses of loved ones engaged in a type of wishful thinking when they encountered Mumler’s photographs, which offered them solace and a way to reconnect with their dearly departed.”

The Renaissance forgery

Inside the Vatican’s Pio Clementino Museum, visitors can see sea snakes attack a petrified priest and two boys. This horrifying artwork, named “Laocoön and His Sons,” was sculpted in marble. By whom, exactly, isn’t clear. The museum’s website states it was found in Rome in 1506 and identified as the Laocoön statue described by first-century Roman author Pliny the Elder as a “masterpiece of the sculptors of Rhodes.”

But it may not be a 2,000-year-old Greek masterpiece. Rather, it could be a Renaissance forgery by revered Italian artist Michelangelo, says Lynn Catterson, art history lecturer at Columbia University. Since she first made this assertion in 2004, several art scholars have questioned her theory, but none have disproven it, Catterson says.

She points to strong similarities between Laocoön and a sketch by Michelangelo made five years before the sculpture was unearthed. Catterson believes he may have secretly sculpted this piece and intended for it to be discovered.

“Antiquities were in demand, commanding very high prices because they were, at the time, scarce,” she says. “The Renaissance genius sculptors such as Michelangelo, and before him, Donatello, were not stupid, and so supply met demand. Brilliant, convincing fakes require brilliant sculptors.”

Sacred foreskins

The small French city of Chartres lures tourists with its commanding, 12th-century Gothic cathedral. Yet for many years, visitors flocked not to admire its intricate stonework and stained-glass windows, but to see Jesus’ foreskin.

It was one of more than 20 churches in medieval Europe that claimed to possess a sliver from Jesus’ circumcision, says James White, assistant lecturer in history at the University of Alberta. These relics “couldn’t all have possibly been real, regardless of one’s faith,” White says. “However, after the relic had been acquired by a particular church, subsequent generations of bishops, nuns, monks, and believers thought that it possessed power. Churches and the towns they were in could also get wealthy based on their relics. They were sort of the tourist stops of their day.”

Now, no version of the holy foreskin exists, White says. Many were destroyed during the French Revolution. The final relic disappeared in 1983 from Calcata, near Rome, where it had been exhibited during the Feast of the Circumcision, held every January 1.

The Napoleonic scam

Bartholomew Lane, in London’s financial district, is where travellers can visit the Bank of England Museum. But the short thoroughfare was once home to the London Stock Exchange—the scene of an 1814 hoax as audacious as it was profitable. In February of that year, British Lord Thomas Cochrane and accomplice Captain de Berenger sparked bedlam on England’s financial markets.

Their scam began when de Berenger donned a military costume and told people in Dover, England, he’d arrived from Paris. He said Emperor Napoleon had just been killed, and France was about to be defeated by the Allies, a group of European nations including Great Britain.

The good news spread swiftly. When London’s stock exchange opened the next day, trading boomed. In anticipation of this, Cochrane had stockpiled government bonds, which he immediately sold at a great margin.

Soon, however, Napoleon was proven to be alive, and the financial fraud was exposed. Cochrane was tried, and he attempted, unsuccessfully, to shift blame to de Berenger. He was found guilty and then fled England, leaving a brazen stain on Bartholomew Lane.

Real artefacts, fake finds

Many travellers who enjoy the verdant forests, dramatic waterfalls, and serene Shinto shrines of Japan’s Miyagi prefecture may not know it was the epicentre of a recent, bold scientific hoax. Beginning in the 1970s, amateur archaeologist Shinichi Fujimura planted genuine ancient artefacts across Miyagi at what he claimed were almost 200 Paleolithic sites up to 500,000 years old.

This rewrote the history of Japan, which until then was believed to be inhabited for only 30,000 years. In fact, many of the artefacts were actually from Japan’s Jomon era (13,000-300 B.C).

Shinichi’s amazing “finds” were widely celebrated. They even earned him the nickname “God’s hands.” But this faux deity crashed to earth in 2000 when Japanese media caught him burying stoneware, collected from a different location, at a Miyagi excavation site.

Shinichi’s scam went undetected for so long because having sites in Japan this ancient was plausible, says archaeologist Mark Hudson of Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Geoanthropology.

“[There was a] lack of a specific archaeological reason why such finds were improbable,” says Hudson, who authored a study on this fraud. “Perhaps the best hoaxes are like that? If it's something too unusual, then people are suspicious. If they start with the premise that, ‘Well, this might be true,’ then acceptance is easier.”