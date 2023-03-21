Meet the woman who helped save Egypt's temples from certain doom

Compounding the project’s uncertainty was strong anti-Nasser sentiment throughout the West, which began with the 1952 military coup that brought him to power and ended de facto British and French control of Egypt. Nasser’s adamant refusal to ally his country with non-Arab nations and his acceptance of Soviet aid were particular sore points for Western governments, including the U.S. Eisenhower administration, which not only refused to support the salvage effort but actively tried to prevent it.

Unlikely saviour

Without massive financial help from Western countries, particularly the United States, the project was doomed. Then an unlikely saviour, Jacqueline Kennedy, appeared on the scene. Just a few months after her husband became president in 1961, the new First Lady lobbied him to reverse U.S. opposition. Thanks to her influence, President John F. Kennedy, in the nick of time, called on Congress to authorise enough money to insure the rescue. Ultimately, some 50 nations united in providing the more than $80 million needed, making the operation the greatest example of international cultural cooperation the world has ever known.

By the summer of 1968, the race against time had been won. The Abu Simbel temples, cut up into large blocks and reassembled like an enormous Lego set, had been installed in their new setting, without one stone lost or seriously damaged. The same was true of the other, smaller temples. Egypt's Nasser was so grateful he gave Jacqueline Kennedy and the U.S. the Temple of Dendur, which now sits in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Ironically, the only two women to play crucial roles in this landmark rescue apparently had no idea that the other had been a key participant in the fight. Both Desroches-Noblecourt and Kennedy had worked behind the scenes. Neither had sought or received public attention for their achievement, caring less about the credit than getting the job done.