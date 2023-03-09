Meet the women who risked everything to be the first to fly

Flying was perilous in aviation’s earliest days. The planes were “flimsy contraptions fashioned from bamboo, wire, and fabric,” according to the late historian Eileen Lebow. They didn’t have seat belts or even a roof to hold the pilot should the aircraft flip over. Yet women like Laroche, Quimby, and Coleman were willing to risk their lives for the freedom that flights promised.

“Aviation was a new profession seemingly free from the gender expectations and sex typing that limited women elsewhere,” noted historian Susan Ware at the U.S. National Air and Space Museum’s inaugural Amelia Earhart Lecture in Aviation History in 2022. “Women were getting in at the beginning.”

For many of them the thrill of flying was intoxicating but so was the opportunity to be assessed on their own merits. “These women wanted to be judged as human beings rather than as women,” says Ware.

(Women could fly before they could vote.)

Coleman especially saw flight as a path toward broader gender and racial equality. "I knew we had no aviators, neither men nor women, and I knew the Race needed to be represented along this most important line,” she said shortly after she returned to the United States from France in 1921. “I thought it my duty to risk my life to learn aviating and to encourage flying among men and women of the Race who are so far behind.” Before she died, she’d planned to open a flight school that would welcome African American aviators.

Many early women fliers shared the dream that achievement in this field would lead to more independence. As one journalist and amateur pilot wrote in 1930, “A woman who can find fulfilment in the skies will never again need to live her life in some man’s spare moments.”