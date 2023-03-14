She survived the Titanic—but it wasn’t the only time she faced death at sea

On the morning of November 21, 1916, the British ocean liner Britannic—then outfitted as a hospital ship for its role in World War I—was cruising the Aegean Sea on its way to the bloody battlefield of Gallipoli in Turkey. Nurse Violet Jessop had just come from morning Mass and was sitting down to breakfast when a muffled explosion shook the vessel. The Britannic had struck a German mine and was quickly sinking.

Ordered to the lifeboats, Jessop raced back to her cabin to gather a few valuables, including her prayer book and one particular personal care item. In her memoir, she recalled the words of a friend: “Never undertake another disaster without first making sure of your toothbrush.”

Jessop took that advice to heart because of past experience with maritime catastrophes, including the sinking of R.M.S. Titanic in 1912.

“There had always been much fun at my expense after the Titanic, when I complained of my inability to get a toothbrush,” she wrote in her memoir.

Remembered as the “Queen of sinking ships” and “Miss Unsinkable,” Jessop relied on her deep faith and strong will to endure these calamities at sea, as well as to overcome severe illness and personal tragedies. Despite her brush with death on the Britannic, the indomitable Jessop continued serving on ocean liners until her retirement 32 years later.

“Quite simply, she needed the work, and a life at sea was all that she knew,” says author and Britannic expert Simon Mills. “She later wrote that she needed to get back to work as soon as possible before she lost her nerve, so it wasn’t long before she was back at sea.”