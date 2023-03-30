The real history of tartan, from the Scottish Highlands to the streets of Tokyo

For many people, a bright bolt of tartan epitomises Scotland, conjuring misty, heather-filled glens and bagpipers in Highland dress. But for Scots, the colourful pattern adorning kilts and bonnets (a type of cap) has a chequered past.

“We love it and we hate it in equal measure,” says Mhairi Maxwell, a curator at the V&A Dundee, the Scotland outpost of London’s Victoria & Albert Museum.

Worn by royalty and ruffians alike, tartan has evoked both the traditional and the subversive throughout its history, at times affirming Scottish identity and ridiculing it. Now a major art exhibition at the V&A Dundee, opening this April, will attempt to unravel the cloth’s history and contradictions through Chanel dresses, sculptural Donald Judd prints, and East African shuka textiles.

The timing, says Maxwell, is right. The debate that the exhibition surfaces is “very contemporary,” she says, relating to emerging topics of “independence, nationalism, and our place in the world, [as well as] decolonisation and [presenting] a more global perspective on textiles.”

Tartan’s story is long and complicated, but the cloth has proved surprisingly adaptable to the changing winds of politics and fashion. From workwear to tourist souvenirs, clans to catwalks, and now a museum show, here’s how tartan has woven its way into Scottish history and where travellers can still witness its timeless appeal.