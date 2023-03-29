Was the ‘Colorado Cannibal’ a villain or a victim? You decide.

If Birkby was agnostic, Michelle Pierce, Lake City’s former town clerk, is convinced Packer did not murder the five men. Her archival research turned up many details that don’t square with the official narrative. And it paints a portrait not of a calculating killer, but of a pitiable soul whose social pathologies stemmed from a misunderstood disease and the harsh judgments of his contemporaries.

“People really disliked him,” Pierce says, “probably in large part because they were afraid of him.”

In the course of time, fear of Packer would be replaced by a kind of dubious fame. Today he is at once the patron saint of Lake City and its antihero, its most celebrated son and, as one newspaperman quipped, its “disreputable relative who keeps reappearing at inopportune moments.”

For a short spell in the 1870s, prospectors flooded into Lake City. But the boom was brief, and nowadays the remote mountain town, elevation 8,661 feet, is home to a few hundred residents. Most visitors come to this wild corner of the Colorado Rockies to hunt, fish, or hike. Some come hoping to catch a glimpse of Al Packer’s ghost.

Cannibal Grill and coffin races

I drive up to Lake City hoping to sift fact from folklore. Strolling the town’s wood-plank sidewalks, I see no signs of ambivalence about Packer—but plenty of unabashed boosterism. Here you can eat at the Packer Saloon & Cannibal Grill and stay at the Cannibal Cabins. Over the years the town has hosted an annual Al Packer Day featuring coffin races, mystery-meat eating competitions, and an Al Packer look-alike contest.

When I ask old-timers around town for information about Packer, almost everyone points me to Grant Houston, head of the Hinsdale County Historical Society and editor and publisher of the local newspaper, the Lake City Silver World.

“Many people here, myself included, would tell you that Packer was guilty,” Houston says when we chat in his office. “I grew up with the people who had been here at the turn of the century, and their grandparents who had been here, perhaps on the Packer jury even. They believed Packer lured the men up here, because they had money or guns or something he coveted, dispatched them, and then took off.”