What were Neanderthals really like—and why did they go extinct?

Despite their assumed ability to withstand the cold, Neanderthals are also thought to have processed animal hides and crafted clothing that could cover up to 80 percent of their bodies. Like humans, they are thought to have covered their feet and other sensitive body parts, but since the clothing has long since disintegrated, researchers can only infer how Neanderthals may have dressed.

Another breakthrough was the discovery that Neanderthals may have been capable of symbolic thought. A few archaeological sites have yielded decorated eagle talons and objects thought to have been used in burial rituals—evidence, some say, of advanced thought and tradition. Then, in 2018, researchers announced they’d discovered evidence of cave paintings from 65,000 years ago—the oldest artworks of their kind. But the abstract nature of this art continues to fuel debates among scientists about how complex their mental capacities truly were.

When and why did Neanderthals go extinct?

Whatever their cognitive abilities, Neanderthals were ultimately doomed. However, their extinction is just as contentious as other facets of their lives, and scientists still debate what caused them to disappear around 40,000 years ago.

Researchers know that in at least some cases, Neanderthals coexisted and even mated with Homo sapiens, which emerged in Africa about 300,000 years ago. That mixing of species means that some modern-day humans evolved from Neanderthals, though humans eventually won out genetically. Some surmise that competition from humans for food and shelter, or evolution that selected for more successful human traits, contributed to the Neanderthals’ extinction. Others think that because Neanderthals lived in such small groups, they simply became outnumbered by humans.

Another hypothesis involves climate change: Scientists have documented a thousand-year-long cold snap in central Europe that coincided with the Neanderthals’ extinction about 40,000 years ago and that could have depopulated the species. Cooling is thought to have been less severe in areas populated by Homo sapiens, and those who embrace this theory believe that once Neanderthal populations declined, humans moved in and eventually became the dominant species worldwide.

Still another theory involves weapons: Perhaps early humans had better weapons and simply out-battled the Neanderthals.