How did England’s ‘lost king’ end up beneath a car park?

In August 2012, the dig began—and within hours it was clear that the archaeologists would uncover human remains. Astonishingly, Langley was right: One of the skeletons recovered had a curved spine consistent with Richard III’s known scoliosis and showed evidence of battle wounds. A rigorous investigation followed, and in February 2013 the team announced they’d definitively identified the nearly complete skeleton as that of Richard III. A paper in the journal Nature followed, concluding “overwhelming” evidence for the bones being those of the controversial king.

Reinterring Richard III

In 2015, Richard’s story came full circle when his skeleton was reinterred, this time across the street in Leicester Cathedral. The memorial service featured a poem written by the British poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy and read by Benedict Cumberbatch, a specially commissioned coffin pall by textile artist Jacqui Binns, and even a crown designed by John Ashdown-Hill, the researcher who located the Canadian woman whose DNA was used to identify the lost king.

Though the film has brought even more acclaim to Langley and the team behind the dig, and won several awards, the story it tells has raised eyebrows among archaeologists. After The Lost King’s British release in late 2022, the University of Leicester held a press conference about what they say are inaccuracies in the movie—chief among them its portrayal of the university’s archaeologists as naysayers who blocked Langley at every turn.

The film’s portrayal of the project “is far removed from the accurate work that took place,” said a university spokesperson. “We worked closely with Philippa Langley throughout the project, and she was not sidelined by the University.” While the university recognises Langley as “the positive driving force behind the decision to dig for Richard III,” it denies that she was thwarted by its staffers.

As for Langley, she maintains that “very few of us thought it was more than an impossible, crazy dream”—one that took Ricardians and archaeologists alike from a nondescript parking lot to a royal reinterment. Today, the former resting place of the “lost king” is no longer a car park. It’s a visitor centre with a glass floor that allows the public a view into the one-time grave—and a peek into the centuries-long saga of Richard III’s remains.