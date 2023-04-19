The real history of exorcisms that you don't see in movies

Then came the Middle Ages

It wasn't until roughly the 12th century that exorcism underwent a significant transition. This was brought on by the rise of heretical sects of Christianity. Groups like the Cathars espoused the dualistic contest between good and evil, an affront to Roman Catholic doctrine and hierarchy alike. To the orthodox Catholic faithful—and, more importantly, to Catholic leadership—this heresy presented a newfound benefit of exorcism: as an essential mechanism by which Christians could be freed from the sinful heretical beliefs to which the era was giving rise.

Proving one's dedication to Christianity found formalisation through exorcism, with personal prayers taking on the form of "self-exorcism." Additionally, theologians the likes of Saint Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274 A.D.) took on topics like demonology and helped define and clarify the purpose of exorcism in the process.

The publication of the first exorcism book around 1400 A.D. was followed by what would be decades, if not centuries, of crisis for the Catholic Church. The Protestant Reformation split Christianity and meant the demonised other was perhaps more present than it had ever been from the perspective of the Vatican. As a result, persecutions like the Inquisition took on an exorcism-like feel. In this context, the first official rite of exorcism was sanctioned by the Catholic Church.

In 1614, Rituale Romanum was instituted and remained largely unchanged through the first half of the 20th century. It included De Exorcismis et Supplicationibus Quibusdam, or Of Exorcisms and Certain Supplications and, after reforms undertaken by the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965), was the last part of the Rituale Romanum to be revised. The updated version was published in 1999.

The structure and formulas of the 1614 and 1999 versions of De Exorcismis et Supplicationibus Quibusdam are very similar, although the latter reinforces the connection between baptism and exorcism. As a result, contemporary exorcisms not only continue to mirror their ancient predecessors, but have, in many ways, come full circle.

So where does all of that leave pop culture? The movies can be a fun, cathartic place to see modern interpretations of exorcisms, but for the real history, it’s always best to turn to the dogma.