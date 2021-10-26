26 images of devastation, and hope: Part I

With open air rubbish burning, industry which outweighs the infrastructure to handle its waste, and an ecologically devastated river – the Yamuna – Delhi is one of the world’s most polluted cities. Occupying a space smaller than greater London but with a population over twice as large, waste in Delhi has itself become a grim industry for some. Here, kids go through garbage thrown off a bridge to find pieces that can be given to recycle shops, where they can earn up to 1,000 rupees a day – in some cases more than three times the wage of other city workers.