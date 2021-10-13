See the winning images from Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Portuguese photographer João Rodrigues was surprised by a pair of courting sharp-ribbed salamanders in a flooded forest on Morocco’s Iberian Peninsula. It was João’s first chance in five years to dive in this lake, as it only fills during winters with exceptionally heavy rainfall, when underground rivers overflow. To capture this image, the winner for Amphibian and Reptile Behaviour, he had only a split second to adjust his camera settings before the amphibians swam away.