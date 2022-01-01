Photo story: street scenes from the historic heart of Macau

The view towards the north of Macau, close to the Chinese border. Vast numbers of people cross the border from China into Macau: the little city is, for getaway mainlanders, a gateway into a neverland of flashy, neon casinos and themed hotels. But Macau is much more than a gambling and entertainment enclave, it is — as it has been for at least half a millennium — a gateway between East and West, sea and land, past and present.