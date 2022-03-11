11 years into Syria's civil war, this is what everyday life looks like
Images offer a rare look into northeastern Syria, where disparate rebels, outside nations, and the Islamic State still engage in a complex conflict.
Published 11 Mar 2022, 14:25 GMT
You might also like
These samurai devotees bring a cherished culture back to life - 1
In Pictures: The expedition to rediscover The Endurance
As Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis deepens, its young people step up
A husband's love built the Taj Mahal—but cost him an empire (II)
A husband's love built the Taj Mahal—but cost him an empire (I)