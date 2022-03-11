11 years into Syria's civil war, this is what everyday life looks like

Shahad, centre, 13, sought refuge in the Washokani refugee camp after fleeing the city of Ras Al-Ain, a Syrian city on the Turkish border, with her two brothers—and without her parents—after a Turkish offensive in 2019. The Washokani camp, near Hasakah in the northeast corner of Syria, houses more than 10,000 people. Others in refugee camps also requested their full names not be published.